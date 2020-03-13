Menu

Coronavirus: Kelowna businesses worried about decline in customers

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 8:15 pm
Some Kelowna businesses rely on sporting events, both professional and local.
Some Kelowna businesses rely on sporting events, both professional and local. Global News

It’s the day after every major sports league has either been cancelled or postponed.

“One hundred per cent we are concerned,” David Lindsay, Midtown Station Kitchen and Drink’s owner, told Global News on Friday.

“We’ll just have to manage our business accordingly.”

The NHL, NBA, MLB and the NCAA to name a few, have all decided their events will not go ahead as planned amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kelowna, some businesses rely on sporting events, both professional and local.

 “Certainly there will be some impact. However, I hope people still go out,” said Lindsay.

“We’re doing everything we can within these four walls to make sure we have a safe environment.”

Lindsay says his sports bars have stepped up their protocols.

“[We are] being vigilant about our cleanliness, washing hands and washing handles.”

He went on to say, “all that kind of stuff that we do on a regular basis but we want to make sure we are on top of it.”

With the WHL season suspended until further notice and the Memorial Cup scheduled in Kelowna in 10 weeks, businesses can’t help but worry.

“It makes us nervous with the cancellation of the NBA and NHL season. We are worried about the Memorial Cup here in May”, said Andrea Thomas, a Memphis Blues Barbeque House owner.

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces 11 new coronavirus cases in B.C., bringing total to 64
Downtown Kelowna expects to see a decline with no Rocket’s games in sight and the official tourism season being more than two months away. 

Although the Memorial Cup is still scheduled, the WHL is meeting on Tuesday to determine how exactly they will be moving forward.

How to properly prepare for possible self-isolation in wake of coronavirus outbreak
