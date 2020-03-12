Menu

Health

Coronavirus: CHL, WHL ‘evaluate next steps’

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 2:45 pm
Trevor Wong of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets celebrates a goal on March 7, 2020. The team is scheduled to host the Memorial Cup in May.
Trevor Wong of the WHL's Kelowna Rockets celebrates a goal on March 7, 2020. The team is scheduled to host the Memorial Cup in May. Marissa Baecker / Kelowna Rockets

The junior hockey world is waiting to see if any changes are coming in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and Western Hockey League both put out brief statements Thursday saying their leadership groups are meeting to “evaluate next steps.”

The news comes as the NHL announced Thursday it is suspending its season.

Their decisions will be watched closely in Kelowna, B.C., which is scheduled to host the 2020 Memorial Cup in May.

The tournament brings together the winning teams from the CHL’s three member leagues — the Ontario Hockey League, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Western Hockey League — and the host city’s team.

