Horgan to discuss call with Trudeau, premiers about coronavirus response

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 5:02 pm
Updated March 13, 2020 5:11 pm
WATCH LIVE: Premier John Horgan holds update on B.C. coronavirus response after speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers at 2:15 p.m. PT

Premier John Horgan will be available to media on Friday afternoon following a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fellow premiers and Indigenous leaders.

Trudeau said Friday that the federal government is preparing a significant fiscal stimulus package in the coming days to help Canadians and businesses hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau addressed the nation from outside Rideau Cottage where he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, tested positive for the illness.

Story continues below advertisement
Justin TrudeauCoronavirusCOVID-19BC politicsJohn Horganbc coronavirus
