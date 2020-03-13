Horgan to discuss call with Trudeau, premiers about coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan will be available to media on Friday afternoon following a phone call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, fellow premiers and Indigenous leaders.

Trudeau said Friday that the federal government is preparing a significant fiscal stimulus package in the coming days to help Canadians and businesses hit hardest by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Trudeau addressed the nation from outside Rideau Cottage where he is in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, tested positive for the illness.

