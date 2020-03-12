Coronavirus: all you need to know about COVID-19 in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, to be a pandemic.

Around the globe, there have been more than 100,000 confirmed cases, with the number reaching 140 in Canada on March 12.

In Waterloo Region, there have been three confirmed cases, with two being announced on Thursday.

On March 5, Waterloo Public Health announced that a woman in her 50s had contracted the virus during a trip to Italy.

They said the woman was privately transported to Grand River Hospital from Pearson airport and was released under self-quarantine a few hours later.

View link »

At the time, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said public health was expecting to see more cases.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are preparing for the likelihood of additional cases in Canada, Ontario and Waterloo Region,” she said.

Her prediction turned out to be accurate as public health announced that two more area residents had tested positive for the disease on March 12.

A woman in her 60s returned from a Caribbean cruise on March 7 and the symptoms were discovered on March 8.

A man in his 40s acquired the illness on a trip to Las Vegas.

In both cases, the people were at Grand River Hospital for testing on March 10.

1:45 Coronavirus outbreak: Stocks plunge as Trump’s travel ban stuns Wall Street Coronavirus outbreak: Stocks plunge as Trump’s travel ban stuns Wall Street

It is currently unclear how long the man was home before it was discovered he had the virus.

“We’re still in the process of determining more information with respect to this case,” Wangexplained. “But we do know that, you know, he was assessed appropriately at the hospital and he’s currently in self-isolation at home.

Earlier this week, public health announced it was postponing enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils’ Act as it works with health-care partners to co-ordinate and implement the COVID-19 response in the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the demand from the public that we’ve been seeing growing in Waterloo for a coronavirus response, we’ve decided to defer those resources into making sure that we can appropriately respond to requests from the public,” David Aoki, manager of vaccine and preventable disease with the Region of Waterloo Public Health, told Global News.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that publicly funded schools would be closed for two extra weeks following March break.

0:46 Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford tells families to ‘have fun’ and ‘travel’ during March Break Coronavirus outbreak: Doug Ford tells families to ‘have fun’ and ‘travel’ during March Break

This means that Ontario schools have been ordered to remain closed from March 14 through to April 5, 2020,” the statement read.

A growing list of events have also been cancelled in an attempt to avoid an outbreak.

On Wednesday, organizers of the Elmira Sugar Festival announced a cancellation, just days after similar announcements from those behind the True North Festival and Fluxible.

READ MORE: Elmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

Waterloo Public Health has provided Global News with guidelines on what residents are to do if they are concerned they may have contracted the disease. It says that if a traveller returns from a country with COVID-19 and they develop symptoms, they are asked to self-isolate and call public health.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency is also asking physicians to call 519-575-4400 when they determine a patient needs COVID-19 testing as it will make arrangements with the patient, doctor and hospital to get it done.

“There likely will be some wait just so let people know it’s quite busy today,” Wang said.

“So we help them assess when did they come back from a certain country, what are their symptoms and things like that,” Wang explained “Then, if we feel that it’s appropriate to have them tested, then we will work with Grand River Hospital or St. Mary’s or Cambridge Memorial to have them tested.”

0:33 Trudeau self-isolates after wife Sophie develops flu-like symptoms Trudeau self-isolates after wife Sophie develops flu-like symptoms

She said there have been more than 90 tests conducted in the region since the outbreak began with only the three coming back positive.

“It’s part of the strategy that’s being employed across Canada, which is a containment strategy. To try to make sure that we can detect cases, we can test them and then we can appropriately manage them, usually under self isolation or if they’re if they’re very elderly, would stay in hospital under isolation there,” she said.

“We’re going to have more cases. And our focus needs to be to try to reduce the spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

Public health is also warning that those with mild symptoms may experience delays in getting tested as increased demands have forced the agency to prioritize patients.

Confused about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and if you do, to contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.