Health

Public Health confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 11:10 am
Updated March 5, 2020 11:13 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Is Canada considering virus screening for all incoming travellers?

COVID-19 has arrived in Waterloo Region, according to public health officials.

The agency said on Thursday it received the first laboratory-confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the area. Public Health says a woman in her 50s contracted the virus during a recent trip to Italy.

READ MORE: 2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, bringing province’s total to 22

The woman is said to have had mild symptoms on flights from Milan to Lisbon (Flight 827; Air Portugal) and then Lisbon to Toronto (Flight 259; Air Portugal) on Tuesday.

They say that upon landing at Pearson Airport, the woman was privately transported to Grand River Hospital (GRH). She is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home.

Covid-19: We asked an infectious disease expert your coronavirus questions
Public Health says GRH “took all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of staff and other patients.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 new cases of Coronavirus in Ontario, total now at 20 in province

Passengers aboard the same flights as the infected woman are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Public Health says it is working to obtain the manifests of the flights so it can contact passengers to make them aware.

More to follow

