Public Health confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

COVID-19 has arrived in Waterloo Region, according to public health officials.

The agency said on Thursday it received the first laboratory-confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the area. Public Health says a woman in her 50s contracted the virus during a recent trip to Italy.

The woman is said to have had mild symptoms on flights from Milan to Lisbon (Flight 827; Air Portugal) and then Lisbon to Toronto (Flight 259; Air Portugal) on Tuesday.

They say that upon landing at Pearson Airport, the woman was privately transported to Grand River Hospital (GRH). She is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and is in self-isolation at home.

Public Health says GRH “took all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of staff and other patients.”

Passengers aboard the same flights as the infected woman are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Public Health says it is working to obtain the manifests of the flights so it can contact passengers to make them aware.

We continue to work closely with local hospitals, health care partners, the Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario, and national partners to monitor and detect any cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19). For more information https://t.co/3tiTISHg5c pic.twitter.com/HtnOwrYZlO — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) March 5, 2020

