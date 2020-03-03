Menu

Health

2 new cases of Coronavirus in Ontario, total now at 20 in province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 11:11 am
Updated March 3, 2020 11:13 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario doctor says cold may be province’s best disinfectant
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, when asked how effective certain cleaners are at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, said Monday afternoon that the province’s cold temperatures may end up being the most effective way to curb the virus’ spread.

TORONTO – Ontario now has 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, with two new people added to the tally today.

Health officials have not yet divulged details about the new cases.

READ MORE: 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, province total now at 18

But a spate of new ones have been reported over the past few days, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

The province’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of those have since been completely cleared of the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Canadian scientists at forefront of global response to coronavirus

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, has said the virus known as COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be spreading locally at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The new Ontario cases bring Canada’s total to 29, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

