Public Health confirms 4th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

The Region of Waterloo Public Health revealed Friday that a fourth presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed.
On Public Health’s website, it says that a woman in her 50s contracted the virus while travelling in France and the United Kingdom.
She was tested at Grand River Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.
On Thursday, the agency announced two other confirmed cases.
Public Health says that a woman in her 60s was on a Caribbean cruise from Mar. 1 through Mar. 7 and discovered the symptoms when she arrived home the following day.
In the other instance, a man in his 40s acquired the illness on a trip to Las Vegas.
They were both tested at Grand River Hospital as well.
The man remains in hospital while the woman has been sent home in self-isolation.
