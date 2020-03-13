Menu

Canada

Public Health confirms 4th COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 13, 2020 11:03 am
Updated March 13, 2020 11:23 am
The Region of Waterloo Public Health revealed Friday that a fourth presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has been confirmed.

On Public Health’s website, it says that a woman in her 50s contracted the virus while travelling in France and the United Kingdom.

READ MORE: Public Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

She was tested at Grand River Hospital and is now self-isolating at home.

On Thursday, the agency announced two other confirmed cases.

The latest updates on COVID-19
Public Health says that a woman in her 60s was on a Caribbean cruise from Mar. 1 through Mar. 7 and discovered the symptoms when she arrived home the following day.

READ MORE: Public Health confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

In the other instance, a man in his 40s acquired the illness on a trip to Las Vegas.

They were both tested at Grand River Hospital as well.

The man remains in hospital while the woman has been sent home in self-isolation.

