Public Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Public Health announced Thursday that the region’s second and third presumptive case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed.

The two are among 17 more cases announced across the province, bringing the total number to 59 across Ontario.

The agency says that a woman in her 60s was on a cruise, which left Puerto Rico on Mar. 1 before visiting St. Thomas, St. Martin, Barbados, Dominique, Grenada, and returning to Puerto Rico on March 7.

The woman, who is a resident of the region, returned to Canada the next day, where it was determined she had symptoms of the disease.

She was driven to Grand River Hospital for testing on March 10.

Public Health says she was experiencing mild respiratory symptoms and has since been released.

In the other instance, a man in his 40s acquired the illness on a trip to Las Vegas.

He developed symptoms after getting home and was driven to Grand River Hospital for testing on Mar. 10.

These two cases follow on the heels of the first confirmed case which was announced on March 5.

In that instance, a woman was returning from vacation in Italy.

She began to experience the symptoms overseas and immediately drove from Pearson Airport to Grand River Hospital for assessment.

At the time, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said at a press conference in Kitchener that she expected the region to experience more cases.

“We are preparing for the likelihood of additional cases in Canada, Ontario and Waterloo Region,” Wang said.

