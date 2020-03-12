Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Elmira Maple Syrup Festival cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 9:47 am
Updated March 12, 2020 9:51 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Patty Hajdu estimates between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians will get COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Patty Hajdu estimates between 30 and 70 per cent of Canadians will get COVID-19

The Elmira Maple Syrup Festival joins the growing list of events that have been cancelled over the global pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Organizers say they made the decision after the World Health Organization declared the current COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Public Health confirms 1st COVID-19 case in Waterloo Region

“After conducting a thorough risk assessment as recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada, the committee came to the difficult but unanimous decision of cancelling the festival,” chair Doug McLean said in a message posted to the festival’s website on Wednesday night.

COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization
COVID-19 outbreak declared pandemic by World Health Organization

“The decision made tonight, ultimately, it comes down to public safety,” he said.

Thousands were expected to attend the event, which was supposed to take place on April 4.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Waterloo Public Health postpones immunization enforcement to prep for COVID-19

Now in its 56th year, it is a fundraiser that supports Elmira and Waterloo Region.

“Our direction is now focused on new ways to support the Elmira community and Waterloo Region this year, as we have always focused on when planning the festival,” McLean said.

The announcement comes on the heels of a pair of tech conferences also pulling the plug on their events.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

On Tuesday, Communitech announced it was cancelling its the True North Festival, while organizers of Fluxible also made a similar announcement.

Both events were to take place over the first week of June.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19WaterlooElmiraCoronavirus KitchenerCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 WaterlooCoronavirus Elmira Maple Syrup FestivalCovid-19 Elmira Maple Syrup FestivalCovid-19 KitchenerElmira Maple Syrup Festival
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.