Health

Waterloo Public Health postpones immunization enforcement to prep for COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 12:08 pm
Waterloo Public Health announced on Wednesday that it will not be suspending any kids who are not immunized this spring.

In a statement, the agency says all enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils’ Act has been postponed as it works with health care partners to coordinate and implement the COVID-19 response in the region.

READ MORE: Man who travelled to Switzerland is Ontario’s 36th coronavirus case

On Feb. 27, Waterloo Public Health announced that 5,650 suspension orders were being issued over elementary students with immunization records that aren’t up to date.

In Tuesday’s announcement, the agency stated that it will honour all appointments that parents “already booked to update immunizations and will be arranging for alternative clinics and opportunities to update records prior to resuming enforcement in the 2020-2021 school year.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: How many Canadians have coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

Public Health says parents with children whose records remain out of date should expect to hear from the agency over the summer.

Thus far, 36 people in Ontario have tested positive for COVID-19 including one woman in her 50s from the region who had flown home from Italy last week.

More to follow…

