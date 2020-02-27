Menu

Education

Thousands of kids in Waterloo Region face suspension over immunization records

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 12:45 pm
A registered nurse administers a vaccination to a young boy in Mount Vernon, Ohio on May 17, 2019.
A registered nurse administers a vaccination to a young boy in Mount Vernon, Ohio on May 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP, Paul Vernon

Region of Waterloo Public Health says it is issuing 5,650 suspension orders this week over elementary students with immunization records that aren’t up to date.

The agency says that students have until March 25 to get their records up-to-date or they will risk suspension.

Students are legally required to be immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox (for those born after 2010) and meningococcal disease.

“Enforcing the law ensures the community maintains its already high vaccine coverage rates.” David Aoki, manager of vaccine and preventable disease, said in a statement.

“Suspension is not the goal. By submitting your records or an exemption early, parents can prevent suspension and also ensure the community is protected.”

If students records are current, they need to get in contact with the agency to prevent suspension.

Public Health says the kids could be suspended for up to 20 days if they are not properly immunized.

Parents can view their children’s immunization records at www.regionofwaterloo.ca/updateimmunizations.

