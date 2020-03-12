Menu

Canada

Airdrie RCMP investigate armed robbery at Walmart

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted March 12, 2020 1:17 pm
Updated March 12, 2020 1:28 pm
RCMP investigate an armed robbery at the Walmart in Airdrie, Alta. on March 12, 2020. .
RCMP investigate an armed robbery at the Walmart in Airdrie, Alta. on March 12, 2020. . Global News

RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Walmart in Airdrie on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the location on Main Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Witnesses told RCMP that four masked people entered the electronics department and began smashing the display windows with hammers.

According to RCMP, the suspects were able to take off in a black sedan with an undisclosed amount of stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
