Airdrie RCMP investigate armed robbery at Walmart

RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Walmart in Airdrie on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the location on Main Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Witnesses told RCMP that four masked people entered the electronics department and began smashing the display windows with hammers.

According to RCMP, the suspects were able to take off in a black sedan with an undisclosed amount of stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 contact Crime Stoppers.

