Loaded gun, ammunition seized at traffic stop in Airdrie

RCMP seized a loaded gun, ammunition and several other weapons from a Calgary man’s car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Airdrie, Alta.
RCMP said officers stopped the 29-year-old driver on East Lake Crescent. After searching the vehicle, police found and seized several items, including:
- A stolen, loaded 9 millimetre Smith & Wesson handgun
- Ammunition
- A police baton
- Numerous edged weapons
- 100 prescription pills and a small amount of methamphetamine
- Numerous stolen identification and credit cards
- Break and enter tools
Brandon Taylor Lieu was arrested on scene and is facing 22 charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon and one count of careless use of a firearm.
Lieu is scheduled to appear in Airdrie court on March 12.
