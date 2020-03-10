Menu

Canada

Loaded gun, ammunition seized at traffic stop in Airdrie

By Demi Knight 770 CHQR
Posted March 10, 2020 6:52 pm
Airdrie RCMP seize a number of weapons and stolen items from a Calgary man, March. 8.
Airdrie RCMP seize a number of weapons and stolen items from a Calgary man, March. 8.

RCMP seized a loaded gun, ammunition and several other weapons from a Calgary man’s car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Airdrie, Alta.

READ MORE: Calgary man faces 23 drug, weapons-related charges after search of Albert Park homes

RCMP said officers stopped the 29-year-old driver on East Lake Crescent. After searching the vehicle, police found and seized several items, including:

  • A stolen, loaded 9 millimetre Smith & Wesson handgun
  • Ammunition
  • A police baton
  • Numerous edged weapons
  • 100 prescription pills and a small amount of methamphetamine
  • Numerous stolen identification and credit cards
  • Break and enter tools
Airdrie RCMP seize a number of weapons and stolen items from a Calgary man, March. 8.
Airdrie RCMP seize a number of weapons and stolen items from a Calgary man, March. 8. Airdrie RCMP

Brandon Taylor Lieu was arrested on scene and is facing 22 charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon and one count of careless use of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Lieu is scheduled to appear in Airdrie court on March 12.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Airdrie RCMPCalgary man arrestedAirdrie RCMP arrestAirdrie RCMP weapon arrestCalgary man with weapon arrestEast Lake Crescent arrestloaded gun arrestRCMP weapon arrest
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.