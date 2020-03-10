Loaded gun, ammunition seized at traffic stop in Airdrie

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP seized a loaded gun, ammunition and several other weapons from a Calgary man’s car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Airdrie, Alta.

RCMP said officers stopped the 29-year-old driver on East Lake Crescent. After searching the vehicle, police found and seized several items, including:

A stolen, loaded 9 millimetre Smith & Wesson handgun

Ammunition

A police baton

Numerous edged weapons

100 prescription pills and a small amount of methamphetamine

Numerous stolen identification and credit cards

Break and enter tools

Brandon Taylor Lieu was arrested on scene and is facing 22 charges, including four counts of possession of a weapon and one count of careless use of a firearm.

Lieu is scheduled to appear in Airdrie court on March 12.