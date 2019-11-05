Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary man faces 23 drug, weapons-related charges after search of Albert Park homes

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted November 5, 2019 1:49 pm
Multiple weapons in display that were part of an Oct. 24, 2019, search of an Albert Park home in Calgary.
Multiple weapons in display that were part of an Oct. 24, 2019, search of an Albert Park home in Calgary. Calgary Police Service / handout

Calgary police have arrested a man in the Albert Park neighbourhood following an investigation into drug trafficking.

On Oct. 24, investigators, along with the Calgary Police Service tactical unit, canine unit, district operations team and the RCMP emergency response team searched two homes in the 1300 block of 25 Street S.E.

Police seized two shotguns, two rifles, multiple airsoft guns and multiple knives and bladed weapons. The search also turned up more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.

READ MORE: Arson unit investigating after 2 southeast Calgary houses go up in flames

Police also arrested 51-year-old Darrin Ernst Arndt, charging him with two drug-related charges, six weapons-related charges, seven counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order and eight counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order. CPS said the investigation is ongoing.

CPS Inspector Asif Rashid credits area residents for coming forward with their concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“We rely on information from the public to do our jobs and we are grateful for the relationship that we have with our citizens, which allows us to ensure that Calgarians feel safe in their own communities,” Rashid said in a statement.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCalgary drug traffickingAlberta Park drug traffickingcalgary drug arrestsCalgary drug trafficking investigationDarrin Ernst Arndt
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.