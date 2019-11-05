Calgary man faces 23 drug, weapons-related charges after search of Albert Park homes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have arrested a man in the Albert Park neighbourhood following an investigation into drug trafficking.

On Oct. 24, investigators, along with the Calgary Police Service tactical unit, canine unit, district operations team and the RCMP emergency response team searched two homes in the 1300 block of 25 Street S.E.

Police seized two shotguns, two rifles, multiple airsoft guns and multiple knives and bladed weapons. The search also turned up more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of fentanyl.

Police also arrested 51-year-old Darrin Ernst Arndt, charging him with two drug-related charges, six weapons-related charges, seven counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order and eight counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order. CPS said the investigation is ongoing.

CPS Inspector Asif Rashid credits area residents for coming forward with their concerns.

“We rely on information from the public to do our jobs and we are grateful for the relationship that we have with our citizens, which allows us to ensure that Calgarians feel safe in their own communities,” Rashid said in a statement.