Two houses in Calgary’s Legacy neighbourhood went up in flames on Sunday.

Police said emergency crews responded to the homes, one occupied and one under construction, in the 200 block of Legacy Mount S.E. at around 2:25 p.m.

Under-construction houses in Calgary were engulfed in flames on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. Courtesy: Larry Zaleschuk

Police said that as of 3 p.m., crews were still working to put it out.

There were no injuries, according to police.

The arson unit is investigating, police said.

Emergency crews responded to a blaze in a south Calgary neighbourhood on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. James Hill/Global News