Northeast Calgary garage fire closes down crescent roads

Crews are investigating after a northeast Calgary fire shut down a crescent on Saturday.

Police said emergency officials responded to a garage fire the 0-100 block of Saddlemont Crescent N.E. before noon.

Officers said houses on either side were impacted and had extensive damage.

Police said roads leading into the crescent were closed until the area was deemed safe.

The Calgary Fire Department was on scene investigating.

The garage fire marked the second one of the day in Calgary.

