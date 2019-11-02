Menu

Fire

Northeast Calgary garage fire closes down crescent roads

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 4:47 pm
Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in northeast Calgary on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Josh Ritchie/Global News

Crews are investigating after a northeast Calgary fire shut down a crescent on Saturday.

Police said emergency officials responded to a garage fire the 0-100 block of Saddlemont Crescent N.E. before noon.

Officers said houses on either side were impacted and had extensive damage.

Police said roads leading into the crescent were closed until the area was deemed safe.

The Calgary Fire Department was on scene investigating.

The garage fire marked the second one of the day in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary PoliceCalgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDNortheast Calgary fireCalgary garage firenortheast calgary garage fireSaddlemont Crescent Calgary fireSaddlemont Crescent fireSaddlemont Crescent N.E.
