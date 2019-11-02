CFD investigating fire in Forest Lawn mobile home park

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of an early morning fire in a northeast Calgary mobile home park is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the Oasis Mobile Home Park around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of that multiple mobile homes were on fire.

“Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flames from multiple single family mobile homes,” a CFD news release reads. “Two mobile homes were fully involved and two partially involved upon CFD’s arrival.”

There were no injuries in the fire as residents fled their homes before fire crews arrived on scene; however, two cats remain missing.

A Calgary Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for residents displaced due to the fire.

ATCO and Enmax were also called to the scene to ensure the fire didn’t cause any hazards relating to service.

Crews, as well as a fire investigator, will remain on scene Saturday morning to check for hot spots, a CFD news release said.

CFD is also reminding residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, and replace the alarms every ten years.