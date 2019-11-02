Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

CFD investigating fire in Forest Lawn mobile home park

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted November 2, 2019 8:09 am
Calgary fire crews were called to the scene for reports multiple mobile homes had caught fire on Saturday morning. .
Calgary fire crews were called to the scene for reports multiple mobile homes had caught fire on Saturday morning. . Josh Ritchie / Global News

The cause of an early morning fire in a northeast Calgary mobile home park is under investigation.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the Oasis Mobile Home Park around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of that multiple mobile homes were on fire.

“Upon arrival, fire crews faced significant smoke and flames from multiple single family mobile homes,” a CFD news release reads. “Two mobile homes were fully involved and two partially involved upon CFD’s arrival.”

READ MORE: Alcohol likely a factor after vehicle hits house in northeast Calgary: police

There were no injuries in the fire as residents fled their homes before fire crews arrived on scene; however, two cats remain missing.

A Calgary Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter for residents displaced due to the fire.

Man dead after apartment fire in northwest Calgary
Man dead after apartment fire in northwest Calgary

ATCO and Enmax were also called to the scene to ensure the fire didn’t cause any hazards relating to service.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews, as well as a fire investigator, will remain on scene Saturday morning to check for hot spots, a CFD news release said.

CFD is also reminding residents to test their smoke alarms monthly, and replace the alarms every ten years.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDFires in CalgaryOasis Mobile Home Park CalgaryOasis Mobile Home Park FireTrailer Park Fire Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.