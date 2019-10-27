One man dead in northwest Calgary apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Fire Department crews are on scene in the northwest community of Ranchlands following a fatal fire on Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m, crews were called to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ranchview Drive northwest.

According to CFD, there was significant smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor suite.

One man was found dead inside the suite, his cause of death is under investigation.

20 people were evacuated from the building, but 10 remained evacuated around 4:30 a.m. Sunda.

CFD and Calgary Police are on scene and expect to be throughout most of Sunday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.