Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

One man dead in northwest Calgary apartment fire

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted October 27, 2019 7:38 am
Updated October 27, 2019 7:39 am
Calgary Fire crews are on scene of a fatal house fire in Ranchlands early Sunday morning. .
Calgary Fire crews are on scene of a fatal house fire in Ranchlands early Sunday morning. . Josh Ritchie / Global News

Calgary Fire Department crews are on scene in the northwest community of Ranchlands following a fatal fire on Sunday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m, crews were called to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ranchview Drive northwest.

According to CFD, there was significant smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building when fire crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor suite.

One man was found dead inside the suite, his cause of death is under investigation.

20 people were evacuated from the building, but 10 remained evacuated around 4:30 a.m. Sunda.

CFD and Calgary Police are on scene and expect to be throughout most of Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary apartment firefatal apartment fireranchlands fireCalgary Fatal FireRanchlands Apartment FireRandlands Fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.