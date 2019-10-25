Calgary streets closed as crews investigate hotel sign at risk of falling in high winds

Send this page to someone via email

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic were diverted in part of downtown Calgary on Friday afternoon as a sign atop a hotel was at risk of falling.

The Calgary Fire Department said firefighters were called to the downtown core after receiving a call about concerns over the sign on top of the Sandman Hotel.

As a precaution, 7 Avenue between 7 and 8 streets S.W. were shut down to all traffic, according to CFD spokesperson Carol Henke.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters stringing caution tape across the streets and crews up on the sign, appearing to try to secure it.

Part of downtown is being shut down, 8st and 7ave and one block in either direction. The giant sign atop the Sandman hotel is falling. A piece has fallen, high-rise @CGYFireFighters here to assess. Meanwhile trains are running still, shut down to cars and pedestrians.#yyc #news. pic.twitter.com/OYojvpLmcJ — Drew (spooky name generator) 🎃 (@WerdEmUp) October 25, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary Transit tweeted at 3 p.m. that trains were moving through the downtown core normally, however, the 8 Street station was closed.

#CTRIDERS #BLUELINE #REDLINE Due to a CFD matter 8 street LRT station is closed. Please use 6 street station until further notice. Trains are still on schedule pic.twitter.com/wfeF02qivj — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 25, 2019

Transit said officers were at the platform directing riders to the nearest alternate station to catch their train, adding that the issue had to do with concerns over people standing on the platform.

Calgary Transit also said there were no delays in train or bus times and officials didn’t expect any other impacts or closures.

Calgary police said officers were called to the scene at about 2:35 p.m. to help Calgary Fire with road closures and Calgary Transit with the LRT impacts.

Story continues below advertisement

A high wind warning was issued for much of southern Alberta, including Calgary, on Friday as Environment Canada forecast wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour in some areas.