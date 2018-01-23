Police, fire, hazmat team respond to animal cruelty investigation in southwest Calgary

The Calgary Humane Society, Calgary police, RCMP, Calgary Fire Department and other emergency crews were on the scene of an animal cruelty investigation at a rural property in the city’s southwest on Tuesday.

The Calgary Humane Society said an “ongoing animal cruelty investigation” is underway at a rural property.

READ MORE: Calgary Humane Society issues plea for public help after seizures

Calgary police said several resources were called for officer safety, adding there is no risk to public safety.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene Tuesday morning but as of 1:45 p.m., had left the scene.

EMS said it was called to the scene to support the Calgary Police Service, and said no patients were taken to hospital.