Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide update on Coronavirus

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 1:03 pm
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, speaking to reporters at a media briefing in Shediac, N.B. on June 13, 2019.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, speaking to reporters at a media briefing in Shediac, N.B. on June 13, 2019. Callum Smith / Global News

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on its measures dealing with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, will provide the update at 3 p.m. Atlantic time.

READ MORE: WHO declares novel coronavirus disease a pandemic

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

Commuters exercising caution on public transit after coronavirus concerns
Commuters exercising caution on public transit after coronavirus concerns

As of Wednesday, Johns Hopkins CSSE said there were 121,564 confirmed cases worldwide. There have been 4,373 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusHealthCOVID-19novel coronaviruscoronavirus pandemicCoronavirus ResponseDr. Jennifer RussellNew Brunswick coronavirusCoronavirus in new Brunswick
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.