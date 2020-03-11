New Brunswick to provide update on Coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on its measures dealing with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Jennifer Russell, will provide the update at 3 p.m. Atlantic time.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Canada has now surpassed 100 cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, according to tallies from the provinces.

As of Wednesday, Johns Hopkins CSSE said there were 121,564 confirmed cases worldwide. There have been 4,373 deaths.

