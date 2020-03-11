Saint John Mayor Don Darling announces he will not seek another term

Send this page to someone via email

Don Darling will not seek another term as mayor of Saint John, he announced on Wednesday.

The decision reverses a declaration he made last month that he would seek another term.

READ MORE: Saint John mayor to run for 2nd term in upcoming municipal election

In a blog post , Darling said the announcement made in February left him feeling like something “has not been right for [him].”

“This decision was not made as a result of one event, meeting or social media exchange. It is the result of a collection of experiences in a very challenging job,” he wrote.

In his four years in office, Darling has attempted to shepherd the city through a multimillion-dollar structural deficit and public battles over the cost of providing services, such as protective services, to citizens.

In the post, he said many of the conversations have been “very difficult” and “not well received by those who love the status quo.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:16 Premier Higgs discusses 2020 budget Premier Higgs discusses 2020 budget

“Being your mayor is the most meaningful work I’ve ever done,” Darling wrote.

“While my involvement will be different, I will not stop being an enthusiastic champion for our great city and it’s [sic] citizens.”

Darling was elected on May 9, 2016, as the 78th mayor of Saint John.

The next municipal election — which will decide who will be the 79th mayor of Saint John — is set for May 11.

— With files from Global News’ Aya Al-Hakim