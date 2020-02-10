Saint John mayor to run for 2nd term in upcoming municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John Mayor Don Darling announced on Feb. 8 that he will run for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.

Don Darling was elected on May 9, 2016 as the 78th mayor of the city of Saint John, N.B.

Darling’s tenure as mayor came at a time when the city faced a multi-million-dollar structural deficit and public battles over the cost of providing services, such as protective services, to citizens.

“This is a decision I don’t take lightly,” Darling said in his announcement through Facebook Live. “In discussions with my family, friends and advisors, I have come to the conclusion that I simply can’t see our community’s investment of time and effort over the past four years go to waste. There is more to do.”

In a press release, Darling said a run for a second term is about finishing what he’s started.

“The past four years have given me a deep understanding of the complex challenges facing our City. Together we have made excellent progress, but achieving our goals is simply not a four-year task. That’s why I’m asking for the privilege to carry on representing the taxpayers of this great city.”

In his first term as mayor, Darling said, he focused on growth and financial reforms.

“A second term will allow us to work the plan we have in place, and then start to see the benefits for the community and region as a whole. This growth mindset is a journey we’re on together. I’m committed to seeing it through, and I hope Saint John is too,” he said.

New Brunswick’s local government elections will take place in May.

-With files from Global’s Andrew Cromwell