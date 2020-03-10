Menu

Canada

Cenovus cuts 2020 capital spending plan due to world oil price plunge

By The Canadian Press
Posted March 10, 2020 9:21 am
Updated March 10, 2020 9:30 am
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix, left, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.
Cenovus president and CEO Alex Pourbaix, left, addresses the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus Energy Inc. says it is cutting its capital spending plan for this year by 32 per cent due to the recent plunge in world oil prices.

The company says it now plans between $900 million and $1 billion in total capital spending this year, down from earlier plans for between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion.

Plunging oil prices amid coronavirus fears slam Wall Street, TSX

The price of oil collapsed on Monday over a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia regarding plans to cut oil production.

The fight between the major oil producers compounded worries about lower demand due to slower economic growth as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Plunging oil prices amid coronavirus fears slam Wall Street, TSX sinks to 14-month low

Cenovus says it is also temporarily suspending its crude-by-rail program and deferring final investment decisions on major growth projects.

It says total production this year is expected come in between 432,000 and 486,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from its earlier guidance for between 472,000 and 496,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
