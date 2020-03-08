Fourth probable case of COVID-19 in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) announced that a fourth probable case of COVID-19 has been observed in Quebec.

A person returning from a cruise has been treated in the Montérégie region of Quebec for symptoms similar to the disease, the MSSS said.

According to a press release issued by the ministry on Sunday, the authorities are currently collecting information about the individual’s movements and the list of people with whom they have been in contact.

In addition, public health wishes to remind Quebecers returning from travel abroad of prevention measures with which they are expected to comply.

“We are asking [that people] monitor [their] symptoms compatible with COVID-19, namely fever, cough and difficulty breathing, for a period of 14 days from the date of return to Canada,” indicated the MSSS.

If you notice any of these symptoms, you are urged to call the 811 Info-Santé line.

For now, in Canada, only travelers from Hubei, China, and Iran are being asked to isolate themselves voluntarily at their return.

People who have stayed elsewhere in mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan or Singapore are asked to be wary of their symptoms for a period of 14 days and avoid public places where it would be impossible to isolate themselves if symptoms appear.

The first cases detected in Quebec involved a person who had traveled to France and another to India.

The first person whose infection has been confirmed in Quebec remains in isolation at home.

–With files from The Canadian Press