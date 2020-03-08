Menu

Health

2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 11:51 am
Updated March 8, 2020 12:13 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML.

There are two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province of Alberta.

It is not yet known where each of the new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus are in the province.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the new cases, as well as work undertaken by the province “to protect public health,” according to a news release.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Alberta plans for expanded testing capacity and assessment centres

Hinshaw will be speaking from the Alberta legislature in Edmonton at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Last week, the province announced medical officials identified two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one in Calgary and the other in Edmonton.

More to come… 

