2 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta

There are two more presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the province of Alberta.

It is not yet known where each of the new presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus are in the province.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on the new cases, as well as work undertaken by the province “to protect public health,” according to a news release.

Hinshaw will be speaking from the Alberta legislature in Edmonton at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Last week, the province announced medical officials identified two presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, one in Calgary and the other in Edmonton.

More to come…

