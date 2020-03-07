Coronavirus: Alberta plans for expanded testing capacity and assessment centres

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s top doctor said the risk of getting the coronavirus may increase in the coming weeks and preparations are underway for the onset of more testing.

Alberta Health announced the province’s first presumptive case of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in Calgary on Thursday and another presumptive case in the Edmonton area on Friday.

Public health officials are working to track down the Edmonton-area man’s close contacts and asking them to self-isolate.

READ MORE: Alberta has 1st presumptive case of coronavirus

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that, starting Saturday, the province will start testing some community influenza samples from its surveillance network.

The samples were taken from people who were previously tested for influenza or other non-coronavirus illnesses that presented with a cough or fever.

Story continues below advertisement

“By testing these samples for COVID-19, we can help ensure that no other cases may be in the province and more quickly detect community transmission if it does occur,” Hinshaw said.

2:51 Alberta expands testing protocols as 2nd presumptive case found Alberta expands testing protocols as 2nd presumptive case found

Those with concerns or symptoms are being asked to contact Health Link at 811. The phone line is staffed by medical professionals, including nurses.

READ MORE: Do you think you have coronavirus symptoms? Here’s who to call first

Hinshaw said plans are in place if demand for testing increases, explaining preparations are being made in every health zone in the province for assessment centres.

“These will be dedicated centres where, somebody who calls Health Link and who meets those criteria for exposure and heaving symptoms, Health Link can refer them and tell them exactly where to go,” Hinshaw said. Tweet This

The province could, previously, conduct 200 coronavirus tests a day — but Hinshaw said that number will be expanding.

“We’re in the middle of calibrating and determining if there are some tests that aren’t clinically necessary that we can stop doing, in order to free up capacity to focus on COVID testing.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s testing protocols have further been expanded to include anyone who has travelled outside of the country, including to the United States.

Those travellers are being asked to self-monitor for flu-like symptoms and self-isolate if they experience any.

1:25 What to do in Alberta if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms What to do in Alberta if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms

Passengers who recently returned from Iran or the Hubei province of China are being asked to continue to voluntarily go into isolation for 14 days.