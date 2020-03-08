Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Hamilton tavern

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 8, 2020 9:25 am
Updated March 8, 2020 9:33 am
Police said they received reports of the shooting shortly after 5 a.m.
Police said they received reports of the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at a tavern in the city early Sunday.

Police said they were called to Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Officers said four people were located with injures and were transported to hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after, and a second victim was pronounced dead a few hours later.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after shooting in North York

In total, police said three males and one female were shot.

The woman and one man were the individuals who died in hospital. The remaining two victims are in stable condition, police said.

There is no word on whether or not the shooting occurred inside or outside of the bar.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and they have not provided a suspect description.

Hamilton police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Stoney Creek
Hamilton police investigating ‘targeted’ shooting in Stoney Creek
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingHamiltonGun ViolenceFatal ShootingHamilton CrimeHamilton ShootingBarton StreetHamilton gun violenceFatal Hamilton ShootingSam's Tavern
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.