2 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Hamilton tavern

Hamilton police say two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at a tavern in the city early Sunday.

Police said they were called to Sam’s Tavern on Barton Street shortly after 5 a.m.

Officers said four people were located with injures and were transported to hospital. One of the victims was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after, and a second victim was pronounced dead a few hours later.

In total, police said three males and one female were shot.

The woman and one man were the individuals who died in hospital. The remaining two victims are in stable condition, police said.

There is no word on whether or not the shooting occurred inside or outside of the bar.

Police said no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and they have not provided a suspect description.

