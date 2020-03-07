Man seriously injured after shooting in North York

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after a man was shot Saturday night in North York.

Police said they were called to Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive near the Ontario Science Centre around 7:30 p.m.

A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Police said evidence of gunfire was located and that gunshots may have been fired from a black car which fled the scene.

No further suspect information was released.