3rd suspect arrested in Carel Douse homicide in Hamilton

The third outstanding suspect in the Carel Douse homicide was arrested over the weekend.

Alieu Jeng was arrested by Toronto police just before 9 p.m. on Friday. He was then transported to Hamilton, where he appeared in court on Saturday.

On May 18, at around 3 a.m., 33-year-old Douse was stabbed outside a residence on East Avenue before dying in hospital, according to police.

Investigators say the initial stabbing happened inside a nearby barbershop, which reportedly led to the victim being chased by three suspects to the front of a residence, where police say he was stabbed again.

Daniel Wise, 28, of Hamilton was arrested on July 12 by Toronto police.

Samitar Hassan, 22, of the Greater Toronto Area was arrested at a Brampton home on June 20 on unrelated charges.

All three suspects are facing first-degree murder charges.