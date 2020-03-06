Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect SUV ‘believed to have driven off embankment’ after post office theft in rural Alberta

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 5:29 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 5:31 pm
A suspect vehicle is believed to have been driven over an embankment after being involved in mail theft in an Alberta village March 6, 2020.
A suspect vehicle is believed to have been driven over an embankment after being involved in mail theft in an Alberta village March 6, 2020. New Brunswick RCMP

Two men were rushed to hospital suffering serious, life-threatening injuries after the vehicle they were in “was believed to have driven off an embankment.”

RCMP said Consort officers responded to a theft of mail from a post office in Veteran on Friday at 5:37 a.m.

A suspect SUV was identified and several RCMP detachments, including Vegreville, Viking and Killam “attempted to contain the vehicle,” RCMP said.

As they were coordinating a containment plan, the suspect vehicle was found, heavily damaged, north of Chipman, Alta.

One of the men inside was taken by STARS and the other by ground ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

Veteran is about 250 kilometres east of Red Deer. Chipman is about 75 kilometres east of Veteran.

Story continues below advertisement

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and actions of police.

RCMP will continue to investigate the events leading up to the collision.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPASIRTVeterancentral AlbertaChipmanSuspect VehicleVikingpost office theftsuspect SUV
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.