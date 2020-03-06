Suspect SUV ‘believed to have driven off embankment’ after post office theft in rural Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were rushed to hospital suffering serious, life-threatening injuries after the vehicle they were in “was believed to have driven off an embankment.”

RCMP said Consort officers responded to a theft of mail from a post office in Veteran on Friday at 5:37 a.m.

A suspect SUV was identified and several RCMP detachments, including Vegreville, Viking and Killam “attempted to contain the vehicle,” RCMP said.

As they were coordinating a containment plan, the suspect vehicle was found, heavily damaged, north of Chipman, Alta.

One of the men inside was taken by STARS and the other by ground ambulance to an Edmonton hospital.

Veteran is about 250 kilometres east of Red Deer. Chipman is about 75 kilometres east of Veteran.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team will investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and actions of police.

RCMP will continue to investigate the events leading up to the collision.