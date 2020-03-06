Prom 2020: Sequins, tie-dye and other trends

Send this page to someone via email

It’s never too early to start planning for prom — an occasion to celebrate your child’s achievements and to informally mark the end of childhood.

“This is a big moment for so many… It’s the first time to step into the spotlight,” said Lisa Kisber, a Toronto-based lifestyle and fashion expert.



Kisber told hosts on Global News’ The Morning Show it’s a “coming of age.”

“It’s really your time to show that you’ve grown up, and you’re going to go through this process with all your friends so you really want to bring out the big guns in terms of fashion.”

A 2015 study by Visa Canada found people on average spent $508 on prom and this included everything from outfits to renting limos. These costs can be cut by planning in advance and shopping early so you have the chance to watch for sales.

To up your teen’s look without breaking the bank, there are a few trends to keep in mind that are age-appropriate and will ensure they shine on their big day, said Kisber.

Lots of sequins

An outfit that includes sequins is a great way to stand out and make a statement, explained Kisber.

“This is a huge trend for prom. What I love about this is this is for the girl who wants to have that major moment,” she said. “You’re really going to have that absolutely spotlight sparkle.”

Pair a sequined look with toned-down makeup to keep the look youthful and fresh, said Kisber.

Finding unique detailing in simple looks

If your teen is looking for a more subdued outfit and isn’t wanting to draw every eye, a well-cut dress can work well, especially with some added detailing, explained Kisber.

“This is for the girl that maybe doesn’t want to make a huge entrance, but still wants to… have that edge,” she said.

She showed hosts on The Morning Show a full-length black dress with sparkling detailing on the back.

Upscale tie-dye

Tie-dyed ensembles can be used to create a distinct look to make prom memorable, Kisber said.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot of hippy-chic looks… It’s about all the music festivals and inspired by tie-dye and florals,” she said. “It’s really modern… It’s not too dowdy or drab.”

Keeping it simple with plain white

A straightforward white dress that’s fitted gives an opportunity to use accessories to make the look unique, said Kisber.

“White is so amazing because it looks fresh, it looks sophisticated,” she said. “A big trend on the red carpet is white, but you have puffed sleeves… Those tone-on-tone details are going to take it from looking like too much of a blank canvas to really fashion-forward.”

For more information on prom trends for 2020, watch Lisa Kisber in the video above.