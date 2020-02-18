Calgary’s LGBTQ community gets chance to recreate graduation with different prom date

Send this page to someone via email

It’s called ReProm. It’s a chance for LGBTQ adults and allies to have a prom do-over, thanks to Calgary’s Centre for Sexuality.

The inclusive graduation party is open to anyone who either didn’t go to prom or felt they couldn’t be themselves at their own grad. This celebration gives them the chance to re-experience prom on their own terms.

Calgary couple Nick Moore and Adrian Rodriguez are excitedly waiting for the gala and hope to recreate a more memorable experience.

“There was something in my mind,” Rodriguez said remembering his graduation. “I wasn’t there with the person I wanted to be with.

“I wasn’t kissing the person I wanted to kiss but it wasn’t an option for me to think otherwise.” Tweet This

“I was so far from being comfortable in my own skin or with someone I wanted to be, so it wasn’t meaningful for me,” Moore said.

They both wanted to be with a date they knew they couldn’t — because they’re gay.

“Looking back, did I want the opportunity to be able to go with someone else who was a man? Absolutely,” Rodriguez said. Tweet This

“It wasn’t even a concept in my hometown. It was tiny and homophobic and not safe for me to bring someone of the same sex to an event like this, so I didn’t. I couldn’t.”

ReProm gives them the chance, almost 20 years later, to celebrate their authentic selves.

“I get to put my younger self and bring him back to this place and time where it’s OK for us to have a prom for queer people and it’s okay for me to go with my partner and hold hands,” Rodriguez said. “It’s validation for me now and for young Adrian that wanted to be in a place like this.”

“What a liberating, empowering space for people to be in,” Moore said.

“The only place we dance is our living room and the odd wedding. The number of times we have danced together comfortably in public, we can count on one hand.

“It’s exciting to go on a special date that’s for us.” Tweet This

Pam Krause, president and CEO of the Centre for Sexuality, appreciates the chance to reclaim her prom too.

“I was invited to prom and I went with a fellow and later in the night he went home with another gal,” Krause remembered. “Internally, it was super hard. I’m a lesbian so right away, I couldn’t be who I was.”

ReProm is open to LGBTQ adults and allies.

“Come as you are. Be who you are. Party the night away,” Krause said.

The ReProm is taking place on Feb. 29 at the Hyatt Regency Calgary and tickets can be purchased online.

Moores Clothing is partnering with the event, offering discounts for people attending. Regional manager John Harrington said they embraced the ReProm because of its inclusivity.

“We want to make sure everybody is looked after and regardless of needs, we want to make sure we can help out and make people feel confident in what they’re wearing,” Harrington said.

“It’s about giving them an opportunity to feel good about themselves on the outside as well as the inside.”

