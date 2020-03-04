Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Funeral for murder victim Océane Boyer to be held on Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 9:14 am
Updated March 4, 2020 9:16 am
Océane Boyer, 13, was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Océane Boyer, 13, was found dead on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Courtesy: The Sarrazin-Boyer Family

The funeral for young Océane Boyer, who was murdered last week in the Laurentians, will take place Friday morning in Lachute, Que.

The family of the 13-year-old girl will receive condolences starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Ste-Anastasie church located on Béthany Street. The funeral will be celebrated at the same place at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Man, 51, charged in murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer

Boyer is survived by her parents, Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, her sister and brother, her grandparents and two great-grandmothers.

Her tragic death has also saddened her friends at the École polyvalente Lavigne and the Lachute youth centre, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil, which she frequented.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in Montreal after 13-year-old girl’s body found in Laurentians

The body of Boyer was found mutilated last Wednesday on the edge of a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham.

Story continues below advertisement

François Sénécal, a 51-year-old man who is accused of the first-degree murder of the teenager, will appear at the Palais de justice de Saint-Jérôme on Wednesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec Superior CourtSaint-JeromeLaurentiansLachuteCourt of QuebecBrownsburg-ChathamOcéane BoyerFrancois SénécalOceane Boyer funeralOceane Boyer murderQuebec teen murder
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.