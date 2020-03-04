Funeral for murder victim Océane Boyer to be held on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

The funeral for young Océane Boyer, who was murdered last week in the Laurentians, will take place Friday morning in Lachute, Que.

The family of the 13-year-old girl will receive condolences starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Ste-Anastasie church located on Béthany Street. The funeral will be celebrated at the same place at 11 a.m.

Boyer is survived by her parents, Francis Boyer and Caroline Sarrazin, her sister and brother, her grandparents and two great-grandmothers.

Her tragic death has also saddened her friends at the École polyvalente Lavigne and the Lachute youth centre, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil, which she frequented.

The body of Boyer was found mutilated last Wednesday on the edge of a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham.

François Sénécal, a 51-year-old man who is accused of the first-degree murder of the teenager, will appear at the Palais de justice de Saint-Jérôme on Wednesday.