Man, 51, charged in murder of 13-year-old Océane Boyer

François Sénécal, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Océane Boyer.

Sénécal was arrested in Montreal after the 13-year-old’s body was found mutilated Wednesday by the side of a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham.

It seemed the young victim and the suspect knew each other.

Sénécal is appearing in court on Friday morning at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse.

The Rivière-du-Nord School Board (CSRDN) announced a support team will be deployed on Friday at École polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute, which Boyer attended.

According to the Canadian Press, the school board’s communications advisor Nadyne Brochu said assistance to students and school staff will be offered for as long as necessary to help the community get through this difficult time.

The school and school board have been in contact with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the City of Lachute and the Integrated Health and Social Services Center (CISSS) in this matter.

The Lachute youth centre Boyer attended, Univers jeunesse Argenteuil, has also offered psychological support to adolescents since Thursday afternoon.

Quebec Premier François Legault reacted to the murder of the teen on social media Thursday.

“What a horrible drama. I am wholeheartedly with the parents, family and friends of the young Océane,” he wrote on Twitter.

— With files from The Canadian Press