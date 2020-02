Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police are investigating after the body of a teen girl was found in Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians on Wednesday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the girl was discovered on the side of a road after her family alerted police about her disappearance.

She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not ruled out homicide in the girl’s death.

No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement