Canada

Death deemed non-suspicious after body found in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 4:54 pm
Bancroft OPP investigated a body discovered near a business on Highway 28 on Tuesday.
Bancroft OPP investigated a body discovered near a business on Highway 28 on Tuesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Foul play is not suspected after a body was found in Bancroft on Tuesday, police say.

According to Bancroft OPP, a body was located but police did not provide details on the discovery.

READ MORE: Body recovered after snowmobile breaks through York River ice in Bancroft: OPP

However, Const. Philippe Regamey says the incident has been deemed a non-suspicious death.

The identity of the victim was not released.

“The investigation is concluded,” Regamey stated in an email. “There will be no media release.”

Witnesses tell Global News Peterborough officers were investigating an area behind a gas station on Hwy. 28 and Valleyview Drive entering the town, which is 105 kilometres north of Peterborough.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Body FoundBancroftHighway 28Bancroft OPP
