Death deemed non-suspicious after body found in Bancroft: OPP

Foul play is not suspected after a body was found in Bancroft on Tuesday, police say.

According to Bancroft OPP, a body was located but police did not provide details on the discovery.

However, Const. Philippe Regamey says the incident has been deemed a non-suspicious death.

The identity of the victim was not released.

“The investigation is concluded,” Regamey stated in an email. “There will be no media release.”

Witnesses tell Global News Peterborough officers were investigating an area behind a gas station on Hwy. 28 and Valleyview Drive entering the town, which is 105 kilometres north of Peterborough.

