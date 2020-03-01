Body recovered after snowmobile breaks through York River ice in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The body of a North Middlesex, Ont., man was recovered Friday night after the snowmobile he was on crashed through a river in Bancroft.

Bancroft OPP say around 10:13 p.m. officers responded to reports that a snowmobile went through the ice on the York River in the Town of Bancroft, about 110 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police say officers at the scene were unable to locate the driver or the vehicle.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended and assisted in locating the body of a man and the vehicle, OPP stated on Saturday. The time of the recovery was not provided.

The victim, Matt Porter, 40, of North Middlesex, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

North Middlesex is a municipality about 40 kilometres north of London.

3:12 Choosing the safest snowmobile for you Choosing the safest snowmobile for you

Staying safe while snowmobiling Previous Video Next Video