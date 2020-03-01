Menu

Body recovered after snowmobile breaks through York River ice in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 1, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated March 1, 2020 2:25 pm
Bancroft OPP say a body was recovered from the York River after a snowmobile went through the ice on Friday night.
Bancroft OPP say a body was recovered from the York River after a snowmobile went through the ice on Friday night. Global News File

The body of a North Middlesex, Ont., man was recovered Friday night after the snowmobile he was on crashed through a river in Bancroft.

Bancroft OPP say around 10:13 p.m. officers responded to reports that a snowmobile went through the ice on the York River in the Town of Bancroft, about 110 kilometres north of Peterborough.

READ MORE: 2 snowmobilers injured in fiery collision on Rice Lake near Hiawatha First Nation: OPP

Police say officers at the scene were unable to locate the driver or the vehicle.

The OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended and assisted in locating the body of a man and the vehicle, OPP stated on Saturday. The time of the recovery was not provided.

The victim, Matt Porter, 40, of North Middlesex, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

North Middlesex is a municipality about 40 kilometres north of London.

