2 snowmobilers injured – one seriously – in collision on Rice Lake near Hiawatha First Nation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 11:07 am
Updated February 17, 2020 11:10 am
Two people were taken to hospital after snowmobiles collided on Rice Lake on Sunday night. One of the snowmobilers was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

Two people were injured — one seriously — after two snowmobiles collided on Rice Lake south of Peterborough, Ont. Sunday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 10:50 p.m., emergency crews were called to the north shore of the lake in Hiawatha First Nation, 20 kilometres south of Peterborough, for a collision between two snowmobiles on the lake about 1.5 kilometres offshore.

READ MORE: 2 Windsor men charged with theft of snowmobiles in Bancroft: OPP

OPP say a group of approximately 15 people were travelling together on snowmobiles when the collision occurred. One of the machines caught fire following the crash, police said.

Police say one man suffered serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital. A woman suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say two men travelling separately attended the scene due to the fire. It’s alleged members of the group of snowmobilers assaulted the two men.

OPP’s collision reconstruction team attended the scene to investigate the collision which remains under investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding the incident. Call OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

More to come.

Military reservists from Toronto train near Apsley
Peterborough County OPPAir AmbulanceRice LakeSnowmobile collisionHiawatha First Nationcrash on Rice LakeRice Lake snowmobile crashwhat happened on Rice Lake
