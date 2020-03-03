39-year-old facing multiple charges after man drives vehicle off Nova Scotia wharf

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident that saw a man drive a vehicle off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia this weekend.

The identity of the man has not been released by RCMP.

Police say that shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday a small red vehicle was driven off a wharf in Cape Saint Mary’s, N.S.

A call was placed to the RCMP soon afterward, reporting the crash as a possible fatal collision.

Officers responded to the scene before calling in additional units, including the RCMP’s underwater recovery team and a collision reconstructionist.

Investigators became aware that the incident was not an accident and appeared to be a stunt after a video began circulating on social media.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle can be seen wearing a helmet and a personal flotation device before eventually driving the small red car off the end of the wharf.

The person surfaces once the vehicle crashes into the water and can be heard cheering with onlookers.

On Sunday, RCMP divers checked the vehicle to make sure that no one else was inside. The underwater recovery team also assisted a towing company that helped remove the vehicle from the water.

Police say the stunt tied up RCMP resources, dispatchers in the 911 centre and the underwater recovery team “who put their safety at risk to ensure the car is empty and assist in its retrieval from the water.”

The man turned himself into the Meteghan RCMP detachment on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old is from Mayflower, N.S., and police say he is facing multiple charges including:

One count of mischief

One count of stunting under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act

One count of driving a motor vehicle with a revoked licence under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act

One count of driving a vehicle without a liability policy under Nova Scotia’s Motor Vehicle Act

One count of releasing a substance into the environment so that it causes or may cause adverse effects under Nova Scotia’s Environment Act.

The man has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 17.