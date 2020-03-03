House fire shuts down traffic on Chebucto Road in Halifax

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on Chebucto Road Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home in the 7000 block of Chebucto Road.
Police have closed off Chebucto Road Between Mumford Road and the Armdale Rotary.
They’re asking residents to use alternate routes to avoid delays at this time.
