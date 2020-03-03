Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

House fire shuts down traffic on Chebucto Road in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 12:14 pm
Halifax Fire and Emergency Services work at the scene of a house fire on Chebucto Road on March. 3, 2020. .
Halifax Fire and Emergency Services work at the scene of a house fire on Chebucto Road on March. 3, 2020. . Alexa MacLean/Global News

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on Chebucto Road Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews responded to the fire at a home in the 7000 block of Chebucto Road.

READ MORE: No damage, no injuries as Dartmouth feels 2.6 magnitude aftershock

Police have closed off Chebucto Road Between Mumford Road and the Armdale Rotary.

They’re asking residents to use alternate routes to avoid delays at this time.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHalifax Regional PoliceTrafficCanadaHalifax fireHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyChebucto Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.