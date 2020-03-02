Menu

Crime

RCMP identify suspects after car driven off Nova Scotia wharf

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 3:52 pm
RCMP are investigating after a stunt sent a red vehicle off the wharf at Cape Saint Mary's, N.S.
RCMP are investigating after a stunt sent a red vehicle off the wharf at Cape Saint Mary's, N.S. Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP have identified suspects as they investigate an incident that saw a man drive a vehicle off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia this weekend.

Police say that shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday a small red vehicle was driven off a wharf in Cape Saint Mary’s, N.S.

A call was placed to the RCMP soon afterward, reporting the crash as a possible fatal collision.

READ MORE: Lockdown, hold and secures lifted at Lockview High School and surrounding schools

Officers responded to the scene before calling in additional units, including the RCMP’s underwater recovery team and a collision reconstructionist.

Investigators became aware that the incident was not an accident and appeared to be a stunt after a video began circulating on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video, the driver of the vehicle can be seen wearing a helmet and a personal flotation device before eventually driving the small red car off the end of the wharf.

The person surfaces once the vehicle crashes into the water and can be heard cheering with onlookers.

On Sunday, RCMP divers checked the vehicle to make sure that no one else was inside. The underwater recovery team also assisted a towing company that helped remove the vehicle from the water.

Man who forced WestJet flight to turn back with coronavirus stunt said he was ‘looking to get a viral video’
Police say the stunt tied up RCMP resources, dispatchers in the 911 centre and the underwater recovery team “who put their safety at risk to ensure the car is empty and assist in its retrieval from the water.”

RCMP say that they continue to investigate and have identified the driver and the other people that were involved.

Police have said thank you to those who came forward to provide information to investigators.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeStuntDigbyUnderwater Recovery TeamWharfCape Saint Mary's
