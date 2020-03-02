Lockview High School on lockdown, surrounding schools on hold and secure

Send this page to someone via email

Lockview High School is currently on lockdown, according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

In a tweet posted at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, HRCE said police are currently dealing with a “situation in the area.”

Surrounding elementary and junior highs are in hold and secure, according to the board.

“Everyone is safe,” HRCE stated.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to Global News that an investigation is underway.

No other details have been released.

More to come.

Via @HRCE_NS: Lockview High School is currently under a lockdown as police deal with a "situation in the area." Surrounding elementary & junior highs are in hold & secure. Everyone is safe, according to HRCE.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/vuHhsDCCPV — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) March 2, 2020