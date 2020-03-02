Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Lockview High School on lockdown, surrounding schools on hold and secure

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 12:08 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 12:09 pm
Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to Global News that an investigation is underway.
Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to Global News that an investigation is underway. Global News

Lockview High School is currently on lockdown, according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

In a tweet posted at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, HRCE said police are currently dealing with a “situation in the area.”

READ MORE: Fake handgun found after high school lockdown, teenage boy arrested

Surrounding elementary and junior highs are in hold and secure, according to the board.

“Everyone is safe,” HRCE stated.

Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to Global News that an investigation is underway.

READ MORE: One dead, another flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 102

No other details have been released.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova Scotia RCMPLockdownHalifax Regional Centre for EducationHRCELockview High SchoolLockview lockdown
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.