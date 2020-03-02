Lockview High School on lockdown, surrounding schools on hold and secure

Lockview High School is currently on lockdown, according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
In a tweet posted at around 12:30 p.m. Monday, HRCE said police are currently dealing with a “situation in the area.”
Surrounding elementary and junior highs are in hold and secure, according to the board.
“Everyone is safe,” HRCE stated.
Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to Global News that an investigation is underway.
No other details have been released.
More to come.
