One dead, another flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash on Highway 102

A woman is dead and a child was flown to hospital on Saturday following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 102.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the crash in Shubenacadie happened just before 7 a.m.

Police believe a southbound SUV left the roadway and struck the overpass.

The passenger of the SUV, a 45-year-old woman, died at the scene. A man and two youths were also in the SUV at the time of the collision and were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the children was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

Highway 102 was closed to southbound traffic between exits 9 and 11 from the time of the collision until 2 p.m. Saturday, but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated.