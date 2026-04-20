Firefighters, road salting crews respond to 10ft high water stream in Etobicoke

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Officials in Toronto say they were called to a massive water main break just after 4 a.m. in Etobicoke, leading to morning road closures.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Toronto fire said they received reports of a stream of water 10-feet high near the area of Neilson Drive and Dundas Street West.

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With icy temperatures early in the morning, they dispatched road salters to the area, along with firefighters, repair crews and police to manage traffic.

Police said on Monday morning that parts of the area were waterlogged, with traffic on Neilson blocked.