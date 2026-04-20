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Canada

Firefighters, road salting crews respond to 10ft high water stream in Etobicoke

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 9:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Emergency repair crews respond to Etobicoke water main break'
Emergency repair crews respond to Etobicoke water main break
Emergency repair crews respond to Etobicoke water main break
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Officials in Toronto say they were called to a massive water main break just after 4 a.m. in Etobicoke, leading to morning road closures.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Toronto fire said they received reports of a stream of water 10-feet high near the area of Neilson Drive and Dundas Street West.

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With icy temperatures early in the morning, they dispatched road salters to the area, along with firefighters, repair crews and police to manage traffic.

Police said on Monday morning that parts of the area were waterlogged, with traffic on Neilson blocked.

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