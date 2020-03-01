B.C. man charged after allegedly exposing himself to women at Point Pleasant Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man from British Columbia is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to two women at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a complaint from a woman just before 1 p.m., who said a man began a conversation with her, then exposed himself.

The woman ran away and called police. Halifax Regional Police officers attended the park to speak to the woman and search for the suspect.

Police say when officers were at the park, a second woman called police with a similar complaint. Officers determined the incidents were connected.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested a short time later.

Muhammed Ahmed has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.