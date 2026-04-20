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Crime

Alberta man sentenced in B.C. after dangerous driving crash caught on video

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 7:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dramatic B.C. crash caught on video'
Dramatic B.C. crash caught on video
BC Highway Patrol has released video of a shocking crash illustrating the consequences of failing to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.
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An Alberta driver has been sentenced for dangerous driving in B.C. after running over a tow truck and a Mercedes in his tractor-trailer.

BC Highway Patrol has released video of the incident.

On Dec. 8, 2023, a BC Highway Patrol officer was working with a tow truck operator to impound a Mercedes for excessive speeding on Highway 1, just west of Field in Yoho National Park.

The tow truck did have its flashing amber lights activated to warn drivers to slow down and move over, BC Highway Patrol said.

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Just after 8:30 p.m., 38-year-old Dalvir Singh Jhattu crashed into the back of the tow truck, destroying that vehicle, the tractor-trailer and the Mercedes.

“Luckily the tow truck operator, the police officer, and the Mercedes driver were safely off to the side of the road, or they would certainly have been killed,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a statement.

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“The tractor-trailer driver could easily have died as his truck rolled over and he became trapped.”

Jhattu was found guilty of dangerous driving and on April 8, 2026, he was sentenced to a six-month conditional sentence order, 90 days of house arrest, a 12-month Canada-wide driving ban and conditions, including no possession or consumption of alcohol, drugs or intoxicating substances.

BC Highway Patrol released video of the incident to remind drivers of the Slow Down Move Over law.

When flashing amber or red/blue lights are present, the law requires:

  • All drivers to slow down to under 70 km/h when the speed limit is over 80 km/h,
  • Drivers move to the farthest safe and legal driving lane away from the flashing lights and emergency responders.

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