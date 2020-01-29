Police investigate indecent act in Hamilton’s west end

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man as part of an indecent act investigation following an incident in the lower west area of Hamilton.Police say on Jan. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., a person was walking down Lower Horning Drive and noticed a car parked on the side of the street, but didn’t think anything of it.The same person spotted the vehicle again in the area of Purvis Drive. Police say a man in the car tried to speak to the person, then “participated in an indecent act.”The victim left without further incident, police say.
READ MORE: Drone with possible recording device discovered outside bedroom window: Norfolk OPPPolice are looking for someone matching this description:
- Male, white and 20 to 35 years old
- Average athletic build with messy light brown to dirty blond hair
- Distinctive bigger nose
- Saturn SUV, grey or beige
- Partial Ontario plate BXNS
