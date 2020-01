Police investigate indecent act in Hamilton’s west end

Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man as part of an indecent act investigation following an incident in the lower west area of Hamilton.Police say on Jan. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., a person was walking down Lower Horning Drive and noticed a car parked on the side of the street, but didn’t think anything of it.The same person spotted the vehicle again in the area of Purvis Drive. Police say a man in the car tried to speak to the person, then “participated in an indecent act.”The victim left without further incident, police say.

Male, white and 20 to 35 years old

Average athletic build with messy light brown to dirty blond hair

Distinctive bigger nose

Saturn SUV, grey or beige

Partial Ontario plate BXNS

Police are looking for someone matching this description:The suspect vehicle is described as:Hamilton Police ask anyone with information to call the Central Patrol Staff Sergeant’s office at 905-546-4725 or Det. Sgt. Dave Oleniuk at 905-546-3833.To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at crimestoppershamilton.com