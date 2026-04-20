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Crime

Calgary trial begins for 4 people accused of killing woman, dumping her body

By Ken MacGillivray & Bella Finn Global News
Posted April 20, 2026 7:04 pm
1 min read
The trial began in Calgary on Monday for four people accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a field near Okotoks in March 2023. View image in full screen
The trial began in Calgary on Monday for four people accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a field near Okotoks in March 2023. Global News
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The family of a 37-year-old Calgary woman have been waiting four years to get some answers about why she was killed and her body dumped in a field near Okotoks, Alta.

On Monday, the trial for four people accused of murdering Tara Miller began in a Calgary courtroom, with the first of many witnesses being called in what is expected to be up six weeks of testimony.

Friends and family members of Tara Miller showed up at court in Calgary on Monday wearing shirts emblazoned with her photo and the slogan "Justice for Tara." View image in full screen
Friends and family members of Tara Miller showed up at court in Calgary on Monday wearing shirts emblazoned with her photo and the slogan “Justice for Tara.” Global News

“I’m nervous, I am anxious. I’m excited to get some closure if we can, but I know it’s going to be long,” said the victim’s sister, Jennifer Miller.

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“The stress and the sadness, the grief compounded, it’s taken a long time,” added Miller, who attended court with friends and relatives wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Justice For Tara” on the front and a photo of her sister on the back.

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During opening statements, the Crown prosecutor said the evidence will include a video said to show Tara being led from her home and into a stolen truck the night of her death.

An aerial view of the intersection of Highway 552 and 128 Street, northeast of Okotoks, where Miller's body was found in a nearby field. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the intersection of Highway 552 and 128 Street, northeast of Okotoks, where Miller’s body was found in a field. Global News

Her body, with traces of fentanyl in her system, was found on March 30, 2023, near the intersection of Highway 552 and 128 Street, northeast of Okotoks.

She suffered from many injuries including blunt force trauma.

Miller’s mother, Garnita Van Tassell, told Global News, following the murder, that her daughter lived a high-risk lifestyle and “had a long history of living on the streets” but would “do anything for anybody,” describing her daughter as “a free spirit.”

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Tara MIller's family says they are hopeful they will finally get some closure, but her sister Jennifer said "there is no justice for taking the life of my little sister." View image in full screen
Tara Miller’s family says they are hopeful they will finally get some closure, but as the murder trial began her sister Jennifer insisted “there is no justice for taking the life of my little sister.” Global News

Greg Schuster, Gurpreeet Gill, Jared Burke and Shyana Popplestone are all charged with first degree murder and all of them have pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers declined to speak to the media on the first day of the trial.

Click to play video: 'Police arrest 4 in homicide of Calgary woman found near Okotoks'
Police arrest 4 in homicide of Calgary woman found near Okotoks

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