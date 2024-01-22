Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 people charged in connection with death of Calgary woman whose remains were found near Okotoks

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Tara Miller (Mbugua), a 37-year-old Calgary resident was found dead off Highway 522 in Okotoks, Alta. Thursday. View image in full screen
Tara Miller (Mbugua), a 37-year-old Calgary resident was found dead off Highway 522 in Okotoks, Alta. Supplied by RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Tara Miller, a 37-year-old Calgary woman whose remains were found near Okotoks, Alta., on March 30, 2023.

The RCMP announced the charges on Monday morning and said all four of the accused were arrested on Jan. 18.

Miller’s remains were found in the area of Highway 522 and 128th Street near Okotoks.

Thirty-year-old Gurpreet Gill of Calgary has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.

Gill was scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Monday.

Thirty-year-old Greg Schuster, also of Calgary, has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and accessory after the fact.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Schuster is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Feb. 1.

Story continues below advertisement

Jared Burke, 24, of Wheatland County has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.

Burke is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Thursday.

Shyana Popplestone, 25, of Calgary has been charged with manslaughter.

Popplestone is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Friday.

In April, Miller’s mother spoke to Global News after learning police believed her daughter was the victim of a homicide.

Garnita Van Tassell said her daughter had led a high-risk lifestyle and suffered from drug addiction but had recently enrolled in online classes and was determined to turn her life around.

Trending Now
Family and friends of Tara Miller hold her picture on April 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Family and friends of Tara Miller hold her picture on April 6, 2023. Global News

“She’s my baby, she will always be … That’s my child, I will never have a grandchild from her, I will never see her again, I will never talk to her again,” Van Tassell said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

“She was a free spirit. She would help anybody with food or clothes or a place to sleep — she’d do anything for anybody. We loved her.”

— with files from Jayme Doll, Global News

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices