4 people charged in connection with death of Calgary woman whose remains were found near Okotoks

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Tara Miller, a 37-year-old Calgary woman whose remains were found near Okotoks, Alta., on March 30, 2023.
The RCMP announced the charges on Monday morning and said all four of the accused were arrested on Jan. 18.
Miller’s remains were found in the area of Highway 522 and 128th Street near Okotoks.
Thirty-year-old Gurpreet Gill of Calgary has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.
Gill was scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Monday.
Thirty-year-old Greg Schuster, also of Calgary, has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and accessory after the fact.
Schuster is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Feb. 1.
Jared Burke, 24, of Wheatland County has been charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a firearm in an indictable offence.
Burke is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Thursday.
Shyana Popplestone, 25, of Calgary has been charged with manslaughter.
Popplestone is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Friday.
In April, Miller’s mother spoke to Global News after learning police believed her daughter was the victim of a homicide.
Garnita Van Tassell said her daughter had led a high-risk lifestyle and suffered from drug addiction but had recently enrolled in online classes and was determined to turn her life around.
“She’s my baby, she will always be … That’s my child, I will never have a grandchild from her, I will never see her again, I will never talk to her again,” Van Tassell said at the time.
“She was a free spirit. She would help anybody with food or clothes or a place to sleep — she’d do anything for anybody. We loved her.”
— with files from Jayme Doll, Global News
